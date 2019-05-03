Resources More Obituaries for Brian GOTTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Karemoana GOTTY

Notice GOTTY, Brian Karemoana 08-07-1945 19-04-2019 Passed away peacefully, aged 73 surrounded by his whanau at home on Good Friday. Dearly loved and cherised husband of Cynthia (Snowy), Father to Aaron, Adele, Elaine, and Sharlene, and Koko to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brian was laid to rest at Takaputiraha Urupa, Taumaranui. Many thanks to the caregivers at Rotorua Community Hospice, Dr Lucinda Cheeseman, medical staff at Rotorua Hospital and special mention to John and Raina Treanor for supporting Brian and whanau through his long battle with illness. We also wish to thank our extended whanau and friends for the koha we recieved, the many stories that were shared and the farewell Brian was given as he continues on to his next journey. No reira, e nga Koko, moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 3, 2019