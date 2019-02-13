Resources More Obituaries for Clifford WICKHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifford Rex (Cliff) WICKHAM

Notice WICKHAM, Clifford Rex (Cliff). Shona and family would like to thank you all who offered their condolences on the recent loss of a much loved and treasured husband, father, father in law and Koro. Thanks to the hospital team, Dr Dave Sharples, The Gardens Resthome team, Stroke foundation, St Johns, Seating To Go, Rev Tom Poata, Osbornes Funeral home, family, friends and all who cared about Cliff. The multitude of cards, phone calls, baking and flowers. To everyone please take this notice as personal acknowledgement and thank you for it would be impossible for us to thank you all individually. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices