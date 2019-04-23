Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin COCKBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin William COCKBURN

Notice Condolences

Colin William COCKBURN Notice
COCKBURN, Colin William. Passed away suddenly on 19th April 2019. Much loved son of Colin and Zaida (Kath) (both deceased), brother and brother- in-law of Jenny and the late Colin McDonald. Loved by his cousins. Proud Godparent of Amelia. Service to be held at St.Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo at 2.00pm on Friday 26th April. In lieu of flowers, donations to a worthy cause would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McDonald family, c/- P.O.Box 940, Taupo.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.