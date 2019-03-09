|
HADDOCK, David (Dave) QSM The Haddock, Curry and Leonard family are grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown to us on the loss of Dave. We would especially like to thank Willetts Funeral Services Limited, Whakatane Coastguard, Whakatane Big Game Fishing Club and Whakatane Lions. We were able to give dad the send-off he wanted and deserved! "A page turned A chapter completed A life well lived A rest well earned Tight lines dad"
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 9, 2019
