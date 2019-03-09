Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David HADDOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David QSM (Dave) HADDOCK

Notice

David QSM (Dave) HADDOCK Notice
HADDOCK, David (Dave) QSM The Haddock, Curry and Leonard family are grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown to us on the loss of Dave. We would especially like to thank Willetts Funeral Services Limited, Whakatane Coastguard, Whakatane Big Game Fishing Club and Whakatane Lions. We were able to give dad the send-off he wanted and deserved! "A page turned A chapter completed A life well lived A rest well earned Tight lines dad"
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.