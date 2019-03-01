|
|
EPARAIMA, David Te Uira Reginald. On February 26, 2019. Aged 55. Tragically taken suddenly while at work with his friends. Son of Charles and Ani Eparaima, brother of Ngarepo, Whata, Henry, Colin, Turi, Tehau and Pikihuia. Cherished Son-in-law of Carol and Jacob Nepia. Forever Loving husband of Anna Nepia, loving Dad of DJ Te Uira and Douglas Tamehana Eparaima. David will lie at his whare until he is taken on Friday morning at 9am to Te Pakira Marae, Wahiao. David's nehu will be Saturday 2nd March at 11am alongside his work mates Haki and Soul, followed by his burial at Kauae.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 1, 2019