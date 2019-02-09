Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David HADDOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William QSM (Dave) HADDOCK

Notice Condolences

David William QSM (Dave) HADDOCK Notice
HADDOCK, David William (Dave) QSM. On Thursday 7th February 2019, peacefully at home in Whakatane surrounded by family in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Trudie. Loved and loving partner of Penny. Treasured dad of Steve and Meagan, Goose and Kerri, Tracey and Ross Curry. Loved 'Ga Ga' of Jordyn, Rannen and Paige; Melanie and Becky and 'Great Ga Ga' of MacKenzie. Special thanks to Hospice, Dr Dale Foster, Dr Chris McKnight and all the staff at Whakatane Hospital for the care and compassion they showed to Dave. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Peter Channel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 12th February at 12 noon followed by a time of eulogies and tributes at the Whakatane Sports Fishing Club, Muriwai Drive Whakatane from 1.30 pm. A private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery will later take place. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Hospice EBOP C/- PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Haddock Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.