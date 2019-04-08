|
MASON, Donna Marie (Whaea Donna). It is with heavy hearts that we have sadly lost our Mum and Best Friend. Donna passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 68 years. Loving Mother of Leisa, Kim and Wiremu. Loved Sister of Kay and Carole and loved Grandma of Miria. "Donna will be truly missed by many. Camp Mother. Dancing Queen. One in a Million." A Celebration of Donna's life will be held at Sunset Primary School Hall, today Monday 8 April 2019 at 4pm. As per Donna's request please dress in bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 8, 2019