Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie (Whaea Donna) MASON

Notice Condolences

Donna Marie (Whaea Donna) MASON Notice
MASON, Donna Marie (Whaea Donna). It is with heavy hearts that we have sadly lost our Mum and Best Friend. Donna passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 68 years. Loving Mother of Leisa, Kim and Wiremu. Loved Sister of Kay and Carole and loved Grandma of Miria. "Donna will be truly missed by many. Camp Mother. Dancing Queen. One in a Million." A Celebration of Donna's life will be held at Sunset Primary School Hall, today Monday 8 April 2019 at 4pm. As per Donna's request please dress in bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.