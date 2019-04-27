Resources More Obituaries for Eddie BRASS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eddie BRASS

Notice BRASS, Eddie. Thank you to all our whanau and friends for your kindness during this difficult time. For your visits, calls, texts, flowers, food and donations. Uncle John, Aunty Lois and their willing helpers. Thank you for all your hard work. With all the preparation and set up. It was very much appreciated. To all the locals and surrounding communities who kindly donated food and help. To all that have had to travel from afar. Thank you. To Dr Conlon and Staff at Murupara Medical Centre. Thank you for all the awesome support you have provided, especially to our Mum. To Hospice and Team. Thank you. To all those who have since reached out to the family with many kind, supporting words and deeds. Thank you. You all have been a great source of comfort to all our whanau. Please accept this acknowledgement for all the efforts support, donations and help so many have given to us all. Arohanui. Eddie Brass Whanau Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.