EPIHA, Garth Thomas, 15-1-1952 - 7-5- 2018 It's been 1 year today - time has gone so fast - time changes many things, but not the sadness this day brings. As long as life and memories last you will forever live in our hearts. The most precious and special moments and memories our family has experienced. We're so thankful for your guidance - dreams and aspirations, you wanted for us - this year has been hard, overwhelmingly sad - and still emotional - to be honest Ive struggled. Garth you built our home and we moved in on the 10th May 1984, and you left our home on the 10th May 2018 : and your last ride in a V8 - our home has been the foundation of many memories - with friends and family. Miss you so much, much love Harriet - Your daughters Tasha and Billie, Moko's Teagan, Nikki, Nina, Autumn, Hariata, Epiha, Garth, and our new beautiful great grand daughter Luna Louise. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 7, 2019