MORRISON, Hana. (nee Stafford). QSM. 86 years 18 September 1932- 20 April 2019 Taukiri tātou i a mate, i a Aituā, inarā, ko ia anō tēnei kei te mahi i tāna mahi. Te Kaituitui i a Kaputuhi ki te whānau Morihana, ē, ko ia tēnei kua riro. At Beattie Home in Otorohanga, Mum passed peacefully embraced by whānau after a long illness. Born to Hare Rore Stafford and Roimata Oneroa, she was the third child of 12 in a close-knit whānau who were nurtured at the farm on Haurua Rd, Otorohanga. Married to Laurie Morrison, they raised Zella, Lesley, Sandra, Taini, Temuera, Moana, Laurie and Vivian at 79 Fairy Springs Rd, Rotorua. Mum was an adoring nanny, great nanny and great great nanny. Loved by whānau in Maniapoto, Te Tau Ihu and Ngāti Whakaue. The love and compassion shown by staff and residents of Beattie Home will forever rest in our hearts with deep appreciation. You walked this journey with us in the true spirit of aroha. He kokonga whare ka kitea, he kokonga ngākau kaore e kitea. Tangihanga to be held at Kaputuhi Marae, Hangatiki from 22 April after midday. Burial on Wednesday 24 April at 11am. Takoto Mum i te takotoranga o te tini, o te mano, takoto, e moe...."and so be it."
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 22, 2019