|
|
LAWSON, Ian Graham. On Waitangi Day 2019, peacefully in Whakatane Hospital, aged 77. Loved father and father in law of Michelle and Diego, Mark and Lesley. Special brother of Pamela, Selwyn and Betty. Loved partner of Myra and her children Karyn, David and Sarah-Jane. Adored grandad of Grace, Esther, Jules, Orlando, Brooke, and Alyssa. A celebration of Ian's life will be held in the church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane on Monday 11th February at 1pm. Communications please to the Lawson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 8, 2019