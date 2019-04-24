|
BRANSON, Iris Ada (nee De Erneste). Peacefully at Lara Lodge Rest Home, Rotorua on Monday 22 April 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy, mother and mother in law of Annette and Dave Woolerton, Ross and Helen, treasured Nana of Jeremy and Kathryn, and Nick; Greg and Jen, Morgan, Siana and Brent, and Great Nana of Cooper, Fletcher and Emmett. Iris' service will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, School Road, Ngongotaha at 1:00pm on Friday 26 April. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Blind Foundation, P O Box 854, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240, or may be left at the service. All communications to The Branson Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 24, 2019