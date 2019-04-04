Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Mary. (Josie GRAY

Notice Condolences

Josephine Mary. (Josie GRAY Notice
GRAY, Josephine Mary. (Josie) Passed away peacefully on April 2nd 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe Gray. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Roger and Sue, Marie Wolffram and Sandra and Merv Wilson. Loved Nana of Kyla, Holly, Fleur, Tammy, Joshua and Bonnie; Heather and Paul; Samantha and Ashton. Loved great grandmother of her 19 great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Josie's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Friday April 5th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice PO Box 1092 Rotorua 3040 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices