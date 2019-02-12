|
|
RAMEKA, Lucia Matekitawhiti (nee Hohepa). 04.5.1942 - 10.2.2019 Aged 76. Loved Wife of the late Ringakaha Rameka. Beautiful Mother & Mother Inlaw of Ringakaha Jnr & Hazel, Beckie, Thomas & Tiana, Dean Snr, Greg (Speed) & Gina, Darlene (Decd), Simon Snr, Moana & Noel Mahia, Jeffrey (Decd), Reihana (Ray), Charles, Breandalee (Kotiro) and Nirvanah. Precious Nan & Greatnan tuarua of all her Mokopuna. Mum will be lying at Waitaha-A-Nui Marae, Otamarakau (Pukehina). Tangihanga Service will be held 3pm Thursday 14/02/2019 followed by burial at the urupa. All enquires to Moana 027-8334-339.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019