|
|
ALLELY, Maree June. (nee Cunningham, formerly Stockley) Aged 61 years, of Rotorua peacefully passed away 1 February 2019 surrounded by her family. Maree was a beautiful soul who spent her life giving to others without a thought for herself. She is beloved and will be dearly missed by her husband Craig, her brother Bruce, her two children Briar and Joel, her grandchildren Lucian and Coen and all their families. If you wish to say goodbye before she is cremated on Friday 8th February she will be at Osbornes Funeral Directors 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. Memorial gathering and celebration of Maree's life will be held at Ngongotaha Bowling Club, 11 Domain Ave, Ngongotaha, Rotorua on Friday 8th February starting from 1pm, after the cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 4, 2019