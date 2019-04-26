|
BURN, Margaret (Joy). Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, at The Care Village, Ngongotaha, Rotorua, aged 84 years. Much loved Wife of John. Cherished Mother of Susan (deceased), Maryanne, David and Maree. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Service to celebrate the life of Joy will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Monday 29 April at 2:00 PM.Thereafter private cremation.
