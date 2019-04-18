|
BREEN, Margaret Imelda. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on April 16th 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis. Much loved mother, mother in law, nana and old nana. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Rotorua on Easter Monday April 22nd at 11am followed by burial at the Kauae Cemetery. A special thanks to all of the Rotorua Hospital team staff who recently cared for Margaret. All communications to Breen Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 18, 2019