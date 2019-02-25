|
BUNINK, Martine Ellen. On Friday, the 22nd of February 2019, peacefully at Rotorua Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 63. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Nick, Zack and Hannah, Joelle and Jade. Treasured Oma to; Noah, and Chase; Levi, and Aaliyah. Dearly loved daughter of Alida and the late Henk. Loving sister to Rooney and special cousin of Yvonne. Martine will be at 15 Seddon Street, Rotorua. You are welcome to visit her on Monday 25 February up until 3pm. We have lost a very special loving and loved part of our family who will be forever in our hearts. In accordance with Martine's wishes a private family cremation will be held.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 25, 2019