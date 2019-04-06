Home

Mary Gwyneth (Morris) IRVINE

IRVINE, Mary Gwyneth (nee Morris). Born 26 October 1936. Loved wife of the late Thomas William Irvine. Sister of Anthony and John Morris. Aunt to Josephine, Jacob, Patrick and Rosamund. Great-aunt to Stella, Ima and Theodore. Peacefully passed away at Rotorua Hospital on 27 March 2019 at the age of 82 years. A Service for Mary will be held on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at St John's Presbyterian Church, beside Rydges Hotel on Fenton St, Rotorua at 11am. All communications to the Irvine Family C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 6, 2019
