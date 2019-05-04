|
BRISTOW, Mary Letitia (Molly). Passed away peacefully at Cantabria Lifecare on May 3rd 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Sydney for 72 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Linda and Ann Barr. Beloved Nana Molly of Sharon and Dennis, Paul, Sapphire and extended family. Loved sister, aunty and cousin of family in England, Canada, Northern Ireland and New Zealand. The service to celebrate Molly's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday May 7th at 1.30pm. Molly's family wish to acknowledge Dr Grant Phibbs and the wonderful staff at Cantabria's Magnolia and formerly Golf wings for their love and care of Molly. All communications to 14A Konene Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 4, 2019