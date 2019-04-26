Home

HEPI, Nicholas Matepo. 03.08.51 - 26.04.14 Well, your wife has gone on another trip overseas around your anniversary - ha! But no doubt, she'll be thinking of you all the way. As we approach five years since your passing, we reflect on our special whanau moments, wishing you were here. We paid our respects to many loved ones who have passed in that time and joining you up there. Our children are getting bigger, taller, stronger, older and smarter (their mouths we mean). All things you would consider perfect. Always in our thoughts, our hearts and never forgotten. Bewdy Daddio Aaron, Renata, Te Rina, Mereiro and Whanau
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 26, 2019
