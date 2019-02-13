|
TULLOCH, Patricia Amy Hineora. 9.4.1926 - 12.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Golden Pond Rest Home, Whakatane. Loved wife of the late Russell. Dearest Mum of Peter (Dec'd), Barbara, Chris and Robert Murphy, Murray and Lil, Ali and Billy Carston, Huia and Dan Rewiri, Karen and Tom Te Ata and Willie and Bub. Treasured Nan and Nanny Pat of her many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren. Mum will be lying at The Tulloch Homestead, Ruatahuna. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday the 15th of February 2019 at the Rotorua Crematorium.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 13, 2019