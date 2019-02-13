Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia TULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Amy Hineora. TULLOCH

Notice Condolences

Patricia Amy Hineora. TULLOCH Notice
TULLOCH, Patricia Amy Hineora. 9.4.1926 - 12.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Golden Pond Rest Home, Whakatane. Loved wife of the late Russell. Dearest Mum of Peter (Dec'd), Barbara, Chris and Robert Murphy, Murray and Lil, Ali and Billy Carston, Huia and Dan Rewiri, Karen and Tom Te Ata and Willie and Bub. Treasured Nan and Nanny Pat of her many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren. Mum will be lying at The Tulloch Homestead, Ruatahuna. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday the 15th of February 2019 at the Rotorua Crematorium.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.