Khan, Ronald Amin The whanau would like to thank everyone for their love and support during the passing of our dad, koro, uncle, and dearly loved husband of Maxine. Special acknowledgement to Waiteti Marae Kaumatua and Kuia and Minister Reverend Ben Cameron. To all whanau who worked tirelessly during the tangi (cooks and ringawera) a huge thank you, that was so greatly appreciated by us all. Thankyou again whanau and friends for all Koha received. Arohanui Na Te Whanau a Ronald Khan.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 9, 2019
