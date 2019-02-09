Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Khan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Amin Khan

Notice

Ronald Amin Khan Notice
Khan, Ronald Amin The whanau would like to thank everyone for their love and support during the passing of our dad, koro, uncle, and dearly loved husband of Maxine. Special acknowledgement to Waiteti Marae Kaumatua and Kuia and Minister Reverend Ben Cameron. To all whanau who worked tirelessly during the tangi (cooks and ringawera) a huge thank you, that was so greatly appreciated by us all. Thankyou again whanau and friends for all Koha received. Arohanui Na Te Whanau a Ronald Khan.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.