MARTIN-TEIRNEY, Shirley. (nee Miller) In her 90th year. Passed away peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui, on 13th April. Loved wife of the late Bert Martin and Tom Teirney. Sister of Ray and Jenny Miller, much loved mother of Janice (deceased), Raewyn, Tom and Pip. Cherished Nana of Jason, Marcelle, Bronwen, Stephen, Louise, Julie, Kayne and Katrina. Great Nana of 14 and Great Great Nana of 6. A celebration of this amazing lady's life will be held at 2pm, Tuesday 16th April at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 15, 2019