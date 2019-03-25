|
JOHNSON, Thomas Wakefield. (Tom) Peacefully at Rotorua hospital on 24th March 2019. Husband of the late Wynne Dorothea Johnson (nee Lanihan). Loved father of Philipa and the late Judith. Cherished grandfather of Justin and great grandfather of Ryan and Toby. Tom's funeral service will be held at 2pm, Tuesday 26th March, at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 25, 2019