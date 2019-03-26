Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim EDWARDS

Notice Condolences

Tim EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Tim 28.8.39 - 24.3.19 On Sunday, very peacefully at home after a short illness. Beloved husband of Sue; cherished father and father in law of Kimberley and Nick, Dai and Lux, Bryony and Rob; adored Grandpa of Riley, Tyler and Devin. Please join us to celebrate Tim's life on Thursday, 28 March, 2pm at St Luke's Anglican Church, Rotorua. The family wish to thank the Rotorua Hospice Team and the doctors and staff at the Haematology Ward, Waikato Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.