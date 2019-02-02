|
|
Alice E. Ward 1932—2019
Alice Elaine Ward, 86, of Rockford, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday January 30, 2019. Born March 28, 1932 in Rockford, the youngest daughter of Edward and Grace (Repp) Bezdek. Graduate of West High School class of 1950. United in marriage to Bruce E. Ward on March 24, 1951 in St Paul Lutheran Church in Rockford. He predeceased her on August 8, 1996. Faithful member of St Paul Lutheran Church and School where her involvement included various volunteering and coordinating the school lunch program. Together with Bruce they square danced with the Merry Mixers. Alice found enjoyment in the outdoors being either golfing, camping or her flower gardens. She also enjoyed bowling, playing dominos and playing games of Bunco and Pinochle. Survived by her loving children who feel they were lucky enough to have such great parents, Douglas, Mark and Aimee; grandchildren, Shannon (Josh) Johnson and Jesse (Grace) Ward; special dog, Kobie; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; sisters, Mary Crowell and Wanda Ratte. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5 at St Paul Lutheran Church, 600 N. Horsman St, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Alice's name for St Paul Lutheran Church. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019