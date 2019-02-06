Home

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Harvest Church
2622 19th Street
View Map
Anthony Posley


Anthony Posley Obituary
Anthony Posley 1964—2019
Anthony (Tony) Cardale Posley 54, of Rockford departed this earthly life after a sudden illness on February 03, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital, where he was surrounded by his family and friends.
Anthony was born on February 29, 1964 in Rockford, Il. The son of Henry and Ola Mae Posley.
Services will be held 11am Saturday, February 09, 2019 at Greater Harvest Church 2622 19th Street with visitation starting at 9am. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
