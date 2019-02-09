|
Anton "Tony" S. Banz 1933—2019
died peacefully at Signature HealthCare of South Louisville, Kentucky on January 31, 2019 on his 86th birthday.
Tony is survived by his daughters, Sherry Banz, Toni Downes (Robert), Marlies Banz; his son, Clint Banz (Gail); his brother, Werner (Loraine) Banz; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two nieces and four nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Marie Banz; his brothers, Joseph and Art Banz; his sister, Marlies Hadley; his daughter, Carla Davis; his grandson, Jason Davis; and his granddaughter, Linnea Banz.
Tony was born on January 31, 1933 in Lucerne, Switzerland. His parents immigrated to Canada and then to the United States in 1948. Tony worked for many years in quality control at several industrial plants in Freeport and Rockford, Illinois, including Barber Coleman and J.I. Case. He also worked many years as the night attendant at Sav-A-Day Laundromat in Rockford, Illinois. Tony was friendly and made friends easily. He had a winning smile and was a plain speaking person whose words many found refreshing. He liked bowling, was an avid horseracing fan, and enjoyed being with his children. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, Illinois. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.owenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019