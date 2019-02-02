|
April Cecelia Gridley April 1, 1957—January 19,2019
April Cecelia Gridley age 61, passed away at Swedish American Hospital Saturday January 19,2019. She was born April 1,1957 to Everett O. Gridley and Helen C. Gridley. April was a 1976 graduate of Auburn High School. She worked for Rockford Catholic Dioceses for 40 Years. April will be most remembered for her great love of dogs and horses. In her younger days obedience training her dog or going on long trail rides with her horse and dog in tow brought her the most joy! Later she would spend countless hours at Canine Corners Dog Park with her beloved Golden Retriever , Storm where she made many lifelong friendships. April is survived by her Mother Helen C Gridley , sisters Mary (Terry) Kettle ,and Tracey Gridley, brothers Matthew Gridley and David (Ellen)Gridley, nieces Cecelia and Bella Frechette. She was preceded in death by her father Everett O Gridley sister in law Ellen Gridley, brother in law Gary D Schmidt , and maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a celebration of life for April at a later date . Family and friends will be contacted . Thank you to all who have expressed their sympathies and condolences to our family during this difficult time.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019