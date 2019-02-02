|
Arnis Sedols 1934—2019
Arnis Sedols, 84, of Rockford passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11:00am with a Visitation from 9:00am until the service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Rock Church, 6732 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, 61109. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gideons International. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory is honored to assist the family. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019