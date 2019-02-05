|
Bertil Carlson 1926—2019
Bertil A. Carlson, 92, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born July 9, 1926 in Rockford, the only child of J. Albert and Mabel (Edberg) Carlson. He graduated from East High School in 1944. He was employed by Sundstrand and Roper Whitney as a Design Engineer, retiring in June, 1988 from Roper Whitney.
He married Irene Johnson on October 22, 1949; she predeceased him in 1987. He married his second wife, Benita (Nelson) on November 25, 1988. He is survived by Benita and her children, Barry (Deborah) Nelson, Mark (Margie) Nelson, Michael (Janet) Nelson, Karen (Jay) Samp and Dawn (Jason) Kruit; also 11 grandchildren (oldest six are married) and two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; and baby daughter.
Bert had many hobbies, including raising and racing homing pigeons for over 45 years. He was also an avid golfer, receiving a hole-in-one on Sinnissippi Golf Course after he retired. He was also a great fisherman, catching many muskies in Eagle River, WI through the years.
He and Benita spent their winters in Sebring, FL from 1995-2004. They spent their summers in Minocqua, WI from 1996-present and they purchased a home in Minocqua in 2006. Bert will be missed by all the family when they are visiting in Minocqua.
Memorial service will be at 11:00am with a Visitation from 10:00am until the service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand, Loves Park, 61111. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019