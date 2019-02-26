|
|
Bette Marjorie (Kallberg) Aspling 1932—2019
Bette Marjorie Aspling, 86, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019. She was born August 6, 1932, in Moline, Illinois.
She married Glenn L. Aspling on August 6, 1955. On August 17, 2004, Glenn, her husband of 49 years, preceded her in death.
She attended Northwestern College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, majoring in music. She was very active in her church, loved to sing in the choir and play the piano. While living in Rockford she attended First Evangelical Free Church. She worked at Weise's (Bergners) at Colonial Village as the switchboard operator, eventually retiring from there.
Her immediate family includes her son Brad Aspling-Spielman of Rockford, IL; her daughter Dawn (Mike) Schmidt of Charlotte, NC; her brother Earl Kallberg of Palm Springs, CA; brother-in-law James Wade of San Juan Capistrano, CA; her grandsons Bradley Aspling-Spielman Jr. and Matthew (Lindsay) Schmidt; two great grandsons, Dean and Daniel Schmidt.
Services will be on Wednesday, February 27 at Gaskin Funeral Service in Matthews, NC.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019