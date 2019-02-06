|
Betty Michaelis 1926—2019
Betty Marie Michaelis 1926 - 2019 Betty Marie (Ginstrom) Michaelis, 92 of Rockford passed away January 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born October 6, 1926 to Anton and Lydia Ginstrom. She graduated from the Jacksonville School for the Blind in 1945. Betty spent her teens to early 20's working in the laundry room at The Hotel Faust. (The foreman gave her three weeks, Betty lasted seven years!). She also worked with then husband, Grant Michaelis at the Winnebago County Courthouse Cigar and Concession Stand. Throughout her entire life she was hard working in all of her life endeavors. Betty was past president and active member of the Indoor Sports Club, a Lion's Club sponsored meeting place where people with disabilities and challenges could get together and enjoy some recreation time and still work on tough issues of the day that affected disabled Americans. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran church and would enjoy helping children in bible study. Betty was a woman of great humor, a strong will, and an even stronger compassion. She always offered a helping hand in need and took pride in working hard for what she had. Betty's greatest accomplishment came in 1966 when her son Kenny "volunteered" her to come to his 5th grade class and talk about the challenges she faced in a seeing world. Betty gladly packed up a couple suitcases full of braille aides and appliances and gave a wonderful presentation on the subject of blindness. That teacher told two teachers, and those teachers told two teachers, and before it was over, Betty had spoken to over 40,000 children, and young adults during a career that spanned over 45 years. Betty is survived by her children; Kenny (Lorie) Michaelis and Steven Michaelis and several loving grandchildren. She is also survived by extended family Douglas (Nan) Michaelis and David Michaelis, and special family friends Rosemary (Anthony) Jeffreys. She is predeceased by her parents Anton and Lydia Ginstrom, her brother; Roy Ginstrom and two infant brothers. She is also predeceased by her special friend Betty Holmes, and her daughter-in-law Laurie Michaelis. A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 625 5th Avenue, Rockford IL 2/9/2019 at 1pm, followed by refreshments and fellowship downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Mom, we miss you and our Saturday Scrabble games. You're just going to have to wait a little while before you can beat us again!
