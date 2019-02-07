|
Beverly "Bev" D. Free 1931—2019
Beverly "Bev" D. Free, 87, Rockford, passed away January 31, 2019 at Alden Park Strathmoor. Born July 18, 1931 in Jefferson, IA, daughter of Forrest & Bertha (Thornton) Reese. Married William "Bill" E. Free on July 19, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Employed by OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center as a Unit Clerk and CNA for over thirty years, retired in August of 1995. Bev was an avid bowler and golfer, as well as a major Cubs fan. She was known for being spunky and the life of the party. She was all about the kids even until the end making sure someone was going to take care of them.
Survivors include children Susan (James) Maggio, Winneconne, WI, William A. (Cheryl) Free, Byron, Lori (Chris) Biesemeier, Durand and Kimberly (Scott) Ramsby, Marengo; grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Schnulle, Woodstock, Anthony (Roxanne Rodriguez) Maggio, Woodstock, Jamie (Eric) Kriete, Crystal Lake, Joseph (Tammy), Davis, IL, Timothy, Rockton, IL, and Allison Free (Eric Strey) of Byron, Stephanie (Ulysses Sarabia) Manusharow, Nicholas Manusharow, South Beloit, WI, Jesse of Durand, IL and Bryttany Biesemeier of Appleton, WI; many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, including step-father Ray Dorman, husband, two sisters, five brother and son-in-law, Steven Talbott.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her longtime friends from the bowling and golf teams. In addition, to Alden Park Strathmoor memory care unit staff, special gratitude to Spring aka "Connie" for always being there for our mom.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 followed by a time of sharing at 2 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL. Memorial may be made to Alden Park Strathmoor or . Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019