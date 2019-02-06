|
|
Billy Madison 1936—2019
Billy James Madison 82, of Rockford passed away January 24, 2019. Born September 17, 1936 in Camden Ark to Lessie Mackey and Dallas Madison.
Billy was a self employed carpenter by trade where he employed many under him until 2012. Billy joined Sallie Joseph for 32 years, he accepted and raised her five children as his own.
Services will be held 12 noon Friday, February 08, 2019 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street with visitation from 10am until time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019