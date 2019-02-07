|
Bonnie S. Stone 1946—2019
Bonnie S. Stone, aged 72, of Apple Valley (Howard), Ohio, died and went to heaven on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was at the home of her daughter in Wauconda, Illinois.
She was born, Bonnie Sharon Ellen Akom, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, December 28, 1946, to Stuart Leroy and Bonnie June (Brady) Akom. She married her high school sweetheart, George William Stone, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan on December 30, 1966.
She lived a good life with honesty and modesty, devoted to God, her family and her country. She resided in many places including St. Clair Shores, Cadillac and Saginaw, Michigan; Loves Park, Illinois; and Springfield, Newcomerstown and Apple Valley (Howard), Ohio.
She attended Michigan State University in pursuit of a degree in English and History. After volunteering as an archivist, she would have a job as a receptionist in the Juvenile Probation Court of the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois. Among her many affiliations were memberships in the Masonic Orders of Jobs Daughters, Eastern Star and White Shrine and the League of Women Voters. She was an avid genealogist all of her life and a member of Palatines to America, the Ohio Genealogical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Gifted with a beautiful singing voice and the harmony of an angel, she sang in her churches and with the Apple Valley Singers. She had a great talent for needlework and was always making gifts with love for a new baby.
She is survived by: her mother, husband, and daughters, Deborah Ellen (Hector) Rivas and Laura Joy (Bruce) Stedman. Grandchildren Andrew B (Katherine) Crowe, George R, Zachary T, and Molly E Stedman. Great grandchildren Ellen J. and Paul W. Crowe. Her sisters, Carol Sayers and Nancy (Mike) Boyle. Nieces and Nephews Dawn (John) D'Ambrosio, Carolyn Sawchuk, James (Deanna) Derocha and Tom (Grace) Derocha.
Service will be held at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Rd, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Presided by Rev Donald J Hilkerbaumer. Visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at the Mound View Cemetery, 307 Wooster Rd, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050 on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apple Valley Singers or to the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019