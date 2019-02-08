|
|
Bruce R. Feally 1947—2019
Mr. Bruce Raymond Feally, a resident of Ozark, AL died Monday, January 28, 2019. He was 71 years old. He was placed in Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark, AL.
Mr. Feally was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the late Raymond Fiala/Feally and Helen Layde Feally. He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Feally retired from Teledyne Technologies, Inc. after working for them for twenty-six years. He liked motorcycling and riding with the Southern Cruisers. Bruce lived in Rockford, IL in the 1970's.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela J. Feally of Ozark, AL; one daughter, Nicole M. Feally of Ozark, AL; one son, David M. Feally of Ozark, AL; and one brother, Wayne Feally of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019