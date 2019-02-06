Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Nausner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Nausner


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol L. Nausner Obituary
Carol L. Nausner 1940—2019
Carol L. Nausner, 78, Machesney Park, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Francis and Estelle (Schrambeck) Geeser. Carol married Gerry Nausner, in Rockford, on August 29, 1959. She was the co-owner, secretary-treasurer for Met-Chem Consultants, Inc. from 1969 to 2000. She was a long time member of Quota Club. Carol enjoyed crosswords, reading, playing cards and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gerry; her son, Greg (Christy) Nausner of Freeport; her grandchildren, Briannah (Kyrk) Fields, Megan and Mallory Nausner, Ryan (Rebecca) Morgan, Michaela Nausner, A. Soter and Jacey Nausner; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Kinsley; several nieces and nephews; and her brother, Gerry (Ann) Geeser. Predeceased by her son, Rick.
Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Av. A scripture service with a time of sharing will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.