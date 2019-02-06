|
Carol L. Nausner 1940—2019
Carol L. Nausner, 78, Machesney Park, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Francis and Estelle (Schrambeck) Geeser. Carol married Gerry Nausner, in Rockford, on August 29, 1959. She was the co-owner, secretary-treasurer for Met-Chem Consultants, Inc. from 1969 to 2000. She was a long time member of Quota Club. Carol enjoyed crosswords, reading, playing cards and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gerry; her son, Greg (Christy) Nausner of Freeport; her grandchildren, Briannah (Kyrk) Fields, Megan and Mallory Nausner, Ryan (Rebecca) Morgan, Michaela Nausner, A. Soter and Jacey Nausner; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Kinsley; several nieces and nephews; and her brother, Gerry (Ann) Geeser. Predeceased by her son, Rick.
Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Av. A scripture service with a time of sharing will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019