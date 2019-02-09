|
|
Charles "Chuck" Reilly 1974—2019
Chuck made his last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on February 3, 2019.
Chuck was born and immediately dubbed "the favorite child, the baby" to Gene and Kathy Reilly on October 23, 1974.
He is survived by his mother, Sonja (Kathy) Reilly and his girlfriend Sharon Anusewicz, both were his devoted angels. He had a soft heart for his little girl, Lexi, a beautiful rescue dog.
Additionally, he is survived by his brothers and sisters, Steve (Sandy) Reilly, Tim (Ellen) Reilly, Patti Reilly and Sue (Steve) Askeland. Preceded by his father, Gene and brother, Mike (Laurie) Reilly.
Chuck leaves behind a variety of nieces and nephews, those who will be left to embellish his memory.
Although a less than average life span, Chuck did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed inappropriately at every chance, and spoke the unspeakable.
Chuck chose cremation and his ashes will be kept till the family can get together to take a trip to Key West.
In lieu of flowers, drink a beer.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019