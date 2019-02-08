Home

Clara D. Bragg

Clara D. Bragg Obituary
Clara D. Bragg 1955—2019
Clara D. Bragg, 63, of Pecatonica passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born September 7, 1955, in Rockford, the daughter of Delbert and Ethel (Dunning) West. Clara married Daniel Bragg in Rockford on July 18, 1982. Clara enjoyed gardening and working on puzzles. She loved camping, catching crawfish and drinking coffee around the campfire. Most of all, Clara cherished her grandchildren and they meant the world to her.
Lovingly survived by her husband, Dan; children, Daniel (Erin) Bragg and Lindsey (Tobias) Owen; grandchildren, Gracie, Emily, TJ, Michael, Joshua, Colton, Logan, Lucas, Averie and Dustin; siblings, Alfred (Lois) West, John (Karen) West and Tom (Carol) West; aunt, Clara Dunning; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, including Donita Deckard Johnson, and her son, Maxwell. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Delberta, son-in-law, Aaron Bachman and uncle, Carl Dunning.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 South Mulford Road with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Rockton Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
