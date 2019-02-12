|
Coston Paschal 1928—2019
Coston Obea Paschal, of Rockford departed this earthly life February 8, 2019 in his home. He was born October 1, 1928, Magnolia, Arkansas; the son of Prinest & Mary (Mack) Paschal. He married Venera Francis Wofford, September 8, 1951. They migrated from Arkansas to Rockford, Illinois in 1954. Coston and Venera shared 66 years of marriage. Venera went home to be with the Lord in May 2018.
Coston was a member of the Labor Local 32 for over 34 years.
For more than 50 years, Coston was also a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. After a church fire, he and others were instrumental in the construction of the Church at its present location. He was also a member of the Trustee Board.
Coston was a family man. He enjoyed fishing and dinners with his family.
Coston leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Prinest (Brenda) Paschal, and Maurice (Yolanda Brown) Paschal. A daughter Vernessa (Barry) Washington. Six Grandchildren, Brandon (Elaina) Paschal, Everett (Mckenzie) Paschal, Andrea (Corey) Malone, Katrina Paschal, Brittney (Jeremy) Hawthorne, and Braxton Washington.
Seven Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, Wesley, Sonny, Ray, and LT Paschal; two sisters, Duffy McBride and Mary Geneva "Nita" Pierce.
Visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan Street. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave., Rockford, Illinois.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019