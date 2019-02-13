|
David Bruce Schlickman 1945—2019
David Bruce Schlickman, 73, of Rockford, passed away in his home after a long battle with cancer on February 9, 2019. Born June 21, 1945 in Rockford; son of Floyd Sr. and Jeanette (Utzig) Schlickman. Graduated from Boylan High School in 1964. Married Connie Fertitta on August 14, 1965. Worked as a heavy equipment operator for 34 years at Winnebago County Hwy Dept, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed DIY projects, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife Connie; 2 sons Louis (Rena) of Meridian, Idaho, and Greg (Rose) of Stillman Valley; 3 grandchildren Vincent of Rockford, Anthony of Pecatonica, and Valerie of Stillman Valley; sister Mrs. Judy (Frank) Greenfield, 2 brothers Floyd Jr. (Vivian) and Richard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, and 2 brothers Roland and Michael.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mercy Health Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Memorial service 11 am, February 16, 2019 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford with Rev. Len Hoffmann officiating. Visitation 10 am until time of service. Stateline Cremations, 7307 North Alpine Road, Loves Park is assisting the family, www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019