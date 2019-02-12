Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
City First Church
5950 Spring Creek Rd
Rockford, IL
David Charles Wilhelmi Obituary
David Charles Wilhelmi 10-18-1951—01-26-2019
David C Wilhelmi will be very missed and loved forever. He is survived by his late wife Chris his Parents the late Robert Wilhelmi and stepmother Julie, his mother the late Eileen and late Stepfather Alex Delong. Survived by two sisters, Diane Wengryen and Elizabeth Paulson. Also survived by Uncle Bill and Aunt Judy Wilhelmi. He was very much loved by his two children Brian Wilhelmi and Tammy Siebert, Husband Charles Siebert III. He was also loved by his grandson Charles Siebert IV.
Memorial service will be held Saturday February 16th at 11AM. It will be held at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019
