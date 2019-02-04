|
|
David H. Vincer 1941—2019
David Henry Vincer, 77, of Winnebago, passed away February 4, 2019. Born September 28, 1941 in Rockford. Son of William H. and Nellie Jane (Brown) Vincer. United in marriage to Barbara Ann Winkler on August 25, 1964 in Rockford. She predeceased him on May 24, 2018. Employed as a machinist by Rockford Linear Actuation Inc. for the last 8 years. Lifelong member of the Harley Owners Group. He found enjoyment in anything cars and going to car shows. He had the most enjoyment in any time spent with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Survived by children, Wendy (Chad) Thompson, David (Charlotte) Vincer, Ronald (Ashley) Vincer; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; 1 brother; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara; special dog, spot; parents; 1 brother. Family would like to thank the Adult Trauma Center staff at Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital. Funeral service at 5 p.m. on Thursday February 7 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 3 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Health Hospice. Entombment at a later date in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019