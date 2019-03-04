|
Deborah Ann (Rossato) Bambino 1952—2019
Deborah Ann (Rossato) Bambino, 66, of Rockford, passed away February 28, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical center, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 28, 1952, in Rockford, the daughter of John & Marilyn (McGinnis) Rossato. Graduated from West High School, class of 1970. Married Russell Bambino, Jr, in Rockford on July 2, 1971. She worked for Supply Core for 28 years, retiring in 2017. Member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. She enjoyed her trips to the casino to play slots and loved taking care of her "Fur babies".
Survivors include sons, Russell (Melissa Black) Bambino III and John (Erin Laemmrich) Bambino; significant other, Chuck Martin; father John (Shirley Johnson) Rossato; siblings, Jack (RaeAnn) Rossato and Nancy (Darrell) Kolthoff; numerous nieces, nephews. Predeceased by mother, grandparents, former husband; special aunts, Sandy and Katheryn, and several cousins.
Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103 and from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at church. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial to the family. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019