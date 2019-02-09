|
Deborah "Debbe" Ann Phelps Porter 2019
Deborah "Debbe" Ann Phelps Porter, age 68, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 in La Crosse, WI surrounded by her children and grandson. To respect Debbe's wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date. We ask that those who wish to honor Debbe make a donation to any animal rescue organization on Debbe's birthday, August 4. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019