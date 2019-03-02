|
Edward Bogdonas 1924—2019
Edward E. Bogdonas, 95, of Rockford, Illinois passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born January 17, 1924, in Rockford, IL, the son of Mary (Bielski) and John Bogdonas. Edward attended West High and proudly served in the United States Air Corp. Edward married the love of his life, Josephine Dall'Osto, on October 9, 1948. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing a variety of sports in his youth. He really enjoyed playing golf. Edward worked many years at Barber Colman and went on to become the founder of Dial Machine and JC Machine. He was a hardworking, generous man who took very good care of his employees. He was the self-proclaimed inventor of the Brandy and Seven-Up which was his favorite drink. Edward enjoyed dancing with Josephine, gardening and traveling with his family. Above all, Edward was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
Survived by his loving wife, Josephine; children, David (Carol) Bogdonas, Jim (Kathy) Bogdonas, Mary (Tom) Platt, Steven Bogdonas, Edward Bogdonas and Therese (Stephen) Labenz; grandchildren, Erik (Holli) Bogdonas, Kristin Bogdonas, Kate (Ryan) Cavanaugh, Lynn (Drew) Witte, Andrea Bogdonas, Nick Bogdonas, Sarah Platt and John Platt; great grandchildren, Riker and Greyson Bogdonas, Owen, Finn and Jack Cavanaugh, Cash and Bodie Witte; sister-in-law, Bunnie Dall'Osto, Mary Bogdonas and Eunice Dall'Osto; brother-in-law, Edwin Matus and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; daughter-in-law, Wendy Bogdonas, 3 sisters and 6 brothers. The family would like to thank Sherrie Bogdonas Arnold, Dennis and Joanne Howe and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E State St 1st floor, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019