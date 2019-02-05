Home

Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First United Methodist Church
610 Bonus Ave
Belvidere, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Ethel Bryeans Obituary
Ethel Bryeans 1930—2019
Ethel Bryeans, 88, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died peacefully February 5, 2019, in Rockford, Illinois. She was born October 14, 1930 in Fairbury, Illinois to Frank and Martha Kaisner. Ethel married the love of her life, Robert Bryeans, on January 25, 1959 in Fairbury, Illinois. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was involved in the ladies group at the church as well as the Belvidere Woman's Club. Ethel loved bowling, spending time with her grandchildren, and going out to lunch with her friends.
Ethel is loved and dearly missed by her husband, Robert; children, Diane (Tim) Pollard and Scott (Charlene) Bryeans; grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Natalie, Laura, Ashley, and Carly; and siblings, Evelyn Yoder, Marlene Kigar, and Glenn Kaisner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Willis, Earl, and Dennis Kaisner.
A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. Another short visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave. Belvidere, IL 61008. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Memorials in Ethel's name may be made out to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
