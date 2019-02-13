|
Gerald W. Powers 77 1941—2019
Rockford, passed way on February 12, 2019 in Fair Oaks Rehab Center following a long struggle with Frontal Lobe Dementia. He was born on June 29, 1941 in Rockford, IL to Willard and Florence (Plache) Powers. He married Helen M. Sehr in Rockford on July 7, 1962. Gerald was a meat cutter for Logli / Schnucks Grocery for 45 years. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, YMCA Men's Club, He enjoyed riding he Harleys, sailing, old cars and going to car shows with his wife and son.
Survivors include is wife, Helen; son, Monte; brothers, Bill and Mike Powers; sisters, Peggy Griffin and Pat Anderson; nieces and nephews, Deena Mullarkey, Danny, Dale and Derek Swift, Tina Green, Susan Powers and Greg Powers; predeceased by his parents; brother Jim and a nephew Jimmy.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park, IL. followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 12:00 noon. Private family burial will be in Owen Center Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to or St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 6825 Weaver Road.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019